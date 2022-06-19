‘Loul - my solo art exhibition expresses yearning that all of us feel for Kashmir’

Q. Tell us a bit about your journey as an artist?

Diba Mushtaq: I was born and brought up right here in Srinagar. Art has been a very intrinsic part of my growing up years. Since childhood I have dabbled with paints and colours. It was always clear to me that I would be exploring the arts throughout my life.

During my school years at Srinagar's Presentation Convent High School my creative pursuits were limited but putting paint to paper became a habit. The idea grew and I decided to pursue my undergraduate degree in Fine Arts from Jamia Millia Islamia.

The four-year program helped me understand my true calling. A degree in Arts has brought an inner flame into focus. Art and painting is an expression of my soul. The deep influence of the mesmerizing Kashmir valley has continued to be the central theme of my art. As the years go by, the many layered ethos of Kashmir has found its place in my art.