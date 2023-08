Rajouri: An earthquake of low intensity having epicenter at Rajouri jolted the region on Thursday morning.

However, no loss of life or property was reported.

As per the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 happened in the region with epicenter in Rajouri.

The earthquake occurred at 3:49 am and the depth of the epicenter was 10 km.

Officials of the administration said that no loss of life or property had been reported in the earthquake as it was of mild nature.