Low-quality chicken sales spark concerns about public health, food safety standards

Srinagar: The sale of low-quality chicken in Kashmir has sparked concerns about public health and food safety standards.

Reports of D-grade chicken being sold in the market are making rounds on social media platforms, raising alarm among the shopkeepers and residents alike, who fear the adverse effects of consuming poor-quality poultry.

Recently, the Food Safety Department seized 10 quintals of dressed chicken and meat being sold in violation of the Food Safety Standards Act at Eve Enterprises in the Parimpora area of Srinagar.

The entire quantity was destroyed on the spot and samples were collected for further legal proceedings.

Deputy Commissioner, J&K Drug and Food Control Organisation, Shagufta Jalal told Greater Kashmir that steps had been taken to address the issue.

“We have sealed shops selling low-quality chicken at discounted prices. Raids were conducted in Parimpora, Khayam, and other locations near the Bund side where chicken was found being sold at unusually low prices,” he said.