LPEF president Abdul Majid Khan passes away

Jammu: Veteran trade union leader of J&K and the president All J&K Low Paid Employees Federation (LPEF) Abdul Majid Khan, after a prolonged illness, passed away at his residence at Ustad Mohalla in old Jammu city on Wednesday evening.
He was 88.
Family sources stated that Khan had been ailing for the past one year or so and breathed his last this evening at around 9.00 pm or so.
He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters and grandchildren. He will be laid to rest tomorrow at Rehari Qabristan (burial ground).
The sudden demise of the veteran trade union leader has been widely mourned in social and political circles across J&K.
Veteran trade union leader, who remained a close associate of another prominent Communist leader of J&K and the member of J&K Constituent Assembly late Comrade K D Sethi, was not just a passionate leader dedicated for the cause of daily wagers, labourers and other oppressed sections of the society but was also a champion of humanism.
He also shared a great affinity with the former Chief Minister late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, Kashmir Times founder editor and veteran journalist late Ved Bhasin.
Known for his endearing persona revolutionary thinking , Khan was among those few members of the old generation of Jammu who epitomised great ideals with simplicity and won hearts for their unflinching faith in communal harmony even during the most challenging times while struggling for the underprivileged.