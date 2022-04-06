LPEF president Abdul Majid Khan passes away

He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters and grandchildren. He will be laid to rest tomorrow at Rehari Qabristan (burial ground).

The sudden demise of the veteran trade union leader has been widely mourned in social and political circles across J&K.

Veteran trade union leader, who remained a close associate of another prominent Communist leader of J&K and the member of J&K Constituent Assembly late Comrade K D Sethi, was not just a passionate leader dedicated for the cause of daily wagers, labourers and other oppressed sections of the society but was also a champion of humanism.