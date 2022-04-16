LPG cylinder blast leaves 11 persons injured in Kupwara

Kupwara: At least eleven persons including a woman on Saturday were injured in a domestic gas cylinder blast in Mughalpora village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
A police officer told Greater Kashmir that the incident took place when a gas cylinder burst inside the house of Ghulam Mohi-ud- Din Wani at Wani Mohalla in Mughalpora Kupwara, leaving eleven persons injured.
He said that among the injured six were evacuated to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara where from three were referred to Srinagar for advance treatment.
Kupwara hospital authorities identified the injured as Tufail Ahmad Wani (18) son of Ghulam Mohidin, Ghulam Mohidin Mir (60) son of Mohammad Subhan (55), Naseema Begum (45) wife of Ghulam Rasool Lone and Ghulam Hassan Wani.