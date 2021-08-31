LS Speaker calls for active participation of people in democratic institutions

He said that Jammu and Kashmir has the potential and skill in the fields of tourism, handicrafts and agri-products and grassroots democratic institutions should work in the direction of providing a marketing platform to them at the national and international level. He hoped that Jammu and Kashmir would lead the country in development and employment.

On this occasion, he also assured that elaborate arrangements would be made by Lok Sabha Secretariat for capacity-building programmes for representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the Union Territory.

He hoped that properly trained representatives would be able to work professionally which would ultimately make a qualitative change in the lives of the people. The Lok Sabha Speaker further informed that he would suggest to the Parliamentary Standing Committees to undertake regular study visits to the far flung areas of the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to understand the ground realities and possible solutions for mitigation of grievances of the local people.

Suggesting that development should start from the bottom as advocated by Mahatma Gandhi at the time of Independence, Om Birla appealed for active participation of the people in democratic institutions and democratic processes.

He felt that elections to local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir have strengthened our democracy and this process would ultimately help the people, the statement said.

Om Birla also said that formulation of SoPs for democratic institutions is the need of the hour to facilitate the smooth conduct of their proceedings. He appealed to the democratic institutions working at the grassroots in Jammu and Kashmir to devise their rules and procedures for structured functioning and fulfillment of people’s hopes and aspirations.

He was of the firm opinion that the process of development will get a fresh momentum if these institutions work properly and adopt the best practices.