Lt Gen ADS Aujla to take over GOC Chinar Corps today

Srinagar: Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey will be demitting the office of General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps on Monday and Lieutenant General ADS Aujla will be taking over the command of 15 Corps.

“Change of command at Chinar Corps will take place on Monday,” sources in the Army said. “ Lt General ADS Aujla has already arrived in Srinagar and he will be taking over as new GOC of Chinar Corps.” Lt Gen Pandey is moving out to head the prestigious Army War College in Mhow as its commandant.