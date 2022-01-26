Lt Gen Dwivedi appointed Northern Commander

Jammu: Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed as the new Northern Army Commander. Lt Gen Dwivedi is presently the Deputy Chief of Army Staff. He will succeed Lt Gen Y K Joshi as Northern Command chief in Udhampur in J&K.

“Lt Gen Dwivedi is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and was commissioned into the 18th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in December 1984. He has held many important positions in his career of more than 35 years. He led a battalion in the Assam Rifles sector (Operation Rhino) of Manipur,” army officials said.