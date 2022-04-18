Lt Gen Manoj Pande to be next Army chief

New Delhi, Apr 18: Lt Gen Manoj Pande will be the next Army chief succeeding Gen MM Naravane whose tenure ends by the end of this month, officials said on Monday. At present, Lt Gen Pande is serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

Before taking charge as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, he was heading the Eastern Army Command tasked with guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors. Gen Naravane's tenure will come to an end on April 30. Lt Gen Pande was commissioned into the Bombay Sappers in December 1982.