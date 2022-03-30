Lt Gen Pandey visits residence of 2 slain brothers in Budgam

Srinagar: Assuring that militants involved in Budgam killings will be tracked down soon, General officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar 15 Corps, Lieutenant General D P Pandey on Wednesday visited the residence of two brothers at Chadbugh in Budgam district.
The two brothers were killed in a militant attack in Chadbugh on Saturday evening. The militant shot dead 29-year-old SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and wounded his 21-year-old brother Umar Jan at their residence. Jan was undergoing treatment at Srinagar’s JVC Hospital. However he succumbed later.
“I have come here to offer you condolences,” Lt Gen Pandey told the family.
“They were brave and I assure that terrorists involved in this heinous crime will tracked down soon.”
The senior Army General also assured the family of all help. He was accompanied by SSP Budgam, Tahir Saleem Khan and other officers.
Earlier, a day after the incident top police officials, including Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, visited their residence and expressed condolences to the family.
On Sunday heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed in the village as the bodies reached their residence. Men and women — old and young alike — could not control their tears and wailed. Women showered flowers and toffees on the coffins of the two as they were taken on their final journey and laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard.