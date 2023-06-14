Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai assuming command of 15 Corps today

Srinagar: Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai is assuming the command of the strategic Kashmir-based 15 Corps on Thursday.

A Defence spokesman in a statement issued here said that Lt Gen Ghai paid homage at the 15 Corps Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.

He addressed and interacted with the troops of 15 Corps also known as Chinar Corps and exhorted them to continue to work with unflinching dedication and perseverance in pursuit of peace and stability in Kashmir.

Lt Gen Ghai encouraged all ranks to take additional steps required to connect with citizens to jointly work towards peace and development.

Lt Gen Ghai, an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, was commissioned in December 1989 into the Kumaon Regiment and has had an illustrious military career spanning 33 years during which he has held varied prestigious command, staff, and instructional appointments.