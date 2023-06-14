Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai assuming command of 15 Corps today

Srinagar: Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai is assuming the command of the strategic Kashmir-based 15 Corps on Thursday.
A Defence spokesman in a statement issued here said that Lt Gen Ghai paid homage at the 15 Corps Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.
He addressed and interacted with the troops of 15 Corps also known as Chinar Corps and exhorted them to continue to work with unflinching dedication and perseverance in pursuit of peace and stability in Kashmir.
Lt Gen Ghai encouraged all ranks to take additional steps required to connect with citizens to jointly work towards peace and development.
Lt Gen Ghai, an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, was commissioned in December 1989 into the Kumaon Regiment and has had an illustrious military career spanning 33 years during which he has held varied prestigious command, staff, and instructional appointments.
As Colonel General Staff, he has served in the division deployed for Counter Insurgency Operations in J&K and Brigadier at Military Operations Directorate in Army Headquarters.
In his command tenures, he has commanded a battalion in the Western Sector followed by command of a Brigade and a Division on the Northern Borders.
He is a postgraduate from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Tamil Nadu), Higher Command Course, Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College, New Delhi.
Prior to this appointment, Lt Gen Ghai held an important appointment in Northern Command as Major General General Staff.
On assuming command, Lt Gen Ghai conveyed his greetings to the people of Kashmir.
He reiterated his commitment to closely work with various instruments of civil administration and society to further the cause of peace and prosperity in Kashmir. Lt Gen Ghai expressed hope at the improved security parameters in Kashmir and also expressed optimism that even the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) would further enable improvement of the overall security situation.
He called for civil society to come forward and jointly work with security forces to address the scourge of terrorism.
Lt Gen Ghai said that together with the support of all community members, Kashmir would move a step closer to its glorious past while leaping forward in the development barometers.