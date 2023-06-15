Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai seeks support to eliminate terror infrastructure in Kashmir

Srinagar: The newly-appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai Thursday sought support to eliminate the terror infrastructure in Kashmir.

Soon after assuming charge as GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen Ghai extended warm greetings to the people of Kashmir and emphasised his commitment to foster peace and prosperity in the region.

The official handle of the 15 Corps tweeted that General Ghai urged the civil society to unite with the security forces to eradicate the terror infrastructure.

After assuming the command of the 15 Corps, Lt Gen Ghai expressed his intention to work closely with various elements of the civil administration and the society to achieve the shared goal of peace and prosperity in Kashmir.