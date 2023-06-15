Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai seeks support to eliminate terror infrastructure in Kashmir

Srinagar: The newly-appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai Thursday sought support to eliminate the terror infrastructure in Kashmir.
Soon after assuming charge as GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen Ghai extended warm greetings to the people of Kashmir and emphasised his commitment to foster peace and prosperity in the region.
The official handle of the 15 Corps tweeted that General Ghai urged the civil society to unite with the security forces to eradicate the terror infrastructure.
After assuming the command of the 15 Corps, Lt Gen Ghai expressed his intention to work closely with various elements of the civil administration and the society to achieve the shared goal of peace and prosperity in Kashmir.
He acknowledged the improved security parameters in Kashmir and the existing ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) had contributed to a more stable environment.
Calling for a joint effort, the 15 Corps Commander appealed to the civil society to actively collaborate with the security forces in eliminating the terror infrastructure from Kashmir.
"Chinar Corps Commander also urged the civil society to work jointly with SF (security forces) to eliminate terror infrastructure and called for civil society to come forward and jointly work with security forces to bring Kashmir a step closer to its glorious past and leap forward towards development (sic)," the Chinar Corps tweeted.
Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai after taking over command of the 15 Corps paid homage at the 15 Corps Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.
Lt Gen Ghai, an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, was commissioned in December 1989 into the Kumaon Regiment and has had an illustrious military career spanning 33 years during which he has held varied prestigious command, staff, and instructional appointments.
Earlier, in his message to all ranks, Lt Gen Ghai exhorted them to continue to work with unflinching dedication and perseverance in pursuit of peace and stability in Kashmir.