Lt Gen (Retd) Ata Hasnain reviews Disaster Management preparedness

The DC briefed the meeting about the preparations disaster wise including medical facilities, KPDCL, Fire and Emergency Services, FCS&CA, Jal Shakti, flood related emergency, landslides and availability of infrastructure during disaster via Baltal route.

The DC said that Incident Response System has been revised and all vulnerable spots are mapped out and sufficient manpower along with machinery is deployed to meet any exigency.

Regarding Communication Plan, the DC said that the District Disaster Management Control Room and Joint Control Room about the disaster manned by representatives of all concerned departments are setup at Baltal under the overall supervision of the Yatra Officer and Camp Commander and are in direct communication with the State Emergency Operation Centre Srinagar, PCR, and ICCC for a prompt response during emergencies. Wireless coverage is ensured at all Yatra Camps for better communication, he informed.

Similarly, for mitigation plan the DC informed that IMD has set up base camp office at Baltal equipped with MET instruments and manpower who provide 24/7 weather information to Yatra Managers, including the Police, Administration, CRPF, Army, and Shrine Board and upon receiving information from the IMD, the Camp Directors diligently ensure the safety of the Yatris by promptly taking necessary actions. He further informed that Common Alerting Protocol system has been adopted to issue alerts and warnings in the form of SMSs to large populations in specific regions so that pilgrims are able to adjust their visit plans based on the received alerts.

Interacting with the officers, Syed Ata Hasnain said that the purpose of holding the meeting was to take brief review of arrangements to ensure that the Disaster preparedness plan is implemented as per the guidelines and to take feedback from different stakeholders to further improve it. He stressed upon employing the proactive and anticipating procedure for the smooth and incident free management of Yatra. He also advised all stakeholders to ensure that all necessary measures are put in place so that Yatries do not face any issues, especially in the event of adverse weather or natural calamity. Hasnain suggested that a documented SOP shall be laid down at the district level for yatra containing all aspects so that every stakeholder is aware about the arrangements pertaining to them and prepare accordingly.