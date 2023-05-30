Lt General Rajiv Ghai appointed new GOC 15 Corps

Srinagar: Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai has been appointed new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps while Major General Balbir Singh as the new GOC Victor Force.

“Army headquarters has cleared his name and he is new 15 Corps Commander,” a top Army officer told Greater Kashmir. “Major General Balbir Singh has been appointed as GOC Victor Force.”

LT Gen Ghai is likely to take over as GOC 15 Corps by the end of next month, replacing Lt Gen A D S Aujla, who has been appointed as new Master General Sustenance (MGS) of the Indian Army. Having vast experience of tackling insurgency, Lt Gen Ghai is presently Major General Staff at Udhampur-based Northern Command.