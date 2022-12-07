Lt Governor chairs Governing Body meeting of Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the Governing Body meeting of Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, at the Raj Bhavan today.

The meeting discussed several important matters pertaining to the restoration of Mubarak Mandi complex and speedy execution of works and projects.

The Lt Governor directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure ongoing conservation projects are completed within the set timeframe.

Observing that our heritage is not only our identity but it also connects our past to future generation, the Lt Governor said, Mubarak Mandi is a symbol of our inherited traditions and priceless social values. Conservation efforts must reflect its true historical, artistic and aesthetic values.