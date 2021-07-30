Lt Governor takes review of various NHIDCL projects

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha took a comprehensive review of the status of various projects being executed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The Lt Governor was briefed about the status, pace of works, and issues of various projects including the four-laning of Jammu-Akhnoor Road; two-laning with Paved Shoulder of Chenani-Sudhmahadev road section; Sudhmahadev-Goha Tunnel in the Jammu Division, besides the current status of Z-Morh Tunnel; Zojila Tunnel; Baramulla-Tangmarg-Gulmarg road among others in the Kashmir Division.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor directed the officials to expedite the pace of work on the major road projects. He issued directions for removal of any pending bottlenecks, besides calling for synergizing inter-agency/department coordination for achieving optimum results, an official statement said.

On the four-laning of Jammu-Akhnoor Road, the chair was briefed about the progress achieved under various packages of the project. It was informed that around 70 % progress has been achieved in the Canal Head to Ganesh Vihar stretch of the prestigious project, involving construction of a 4.6 km long Flyover.

The Lt Governor issued explicit directions to the concerned officials to stick to the timelines of the project. “This project is going to ease the life of thousands of our citizens. There should be no delay in the execution and the adherence of the set timelines must be ensured”, he added.