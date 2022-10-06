Macdamisation R&B style: 7-km done, 1-km left undone

Kupwara: The residents of Reshwari and other adjacent villages of the Awoora area of Kupwara Wednesday expressed resentment against the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department for not macdamising the 1-km Munwan-Reshwari Road, putting them to hardships.

The residents said that though the 8-km Awoora to Munwan Road was recently macdamised, the remaining 1 km road up to Reshwari had not been macdamised much to the disappointment of the locals.

“Is the concerned department less bothered about our hardships due to the pathetic road conditions because we belong to an underprivileged class? Even passenger cabs are reluctant to ply on our road. We have to board off the vehicles a kilometer ahead of our village and cover the remaining distance on foot,” a local youth said.