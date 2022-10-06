Macdamisation R&B style: 7-km done, 1-km left undone

Kupwara: The residents of Reshwari and other adjacent villages of the Awoora area of Kupwara Wednesday expressed resentment against the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department for not macdamising the 1-km Munwan-Reshwari Road, putting them to hardships.
The residents said that though the 8-km Awoora to Munwan Road was recently macdamised, the remaining 1 km road up to Reshwari had not been macdamised much to the disappointment of the locals.
“Is the concerned department less bothered about our hardships due to the pathetic road conditions because we belong to an underprivileged class? Even passenger cabs are reluctant to ply on our road. We have to board off the vehicles a kilometer ahead of our village and cover the remaining distance on foot,” a local youth said.
Another local from the area said that he was unable to figure out why their road had been left out even after the project stood approved up to Reshwari.
“The department seems non-serious about our genuine demand,” another local of the area said.
The residents said that the hopes of seeing their road macdamised were dashed after men and machinery were taken away. They are up in arms against the authorities for macdamising the road only up to Munwan.
The residents said that they brought this issue to the notice of the concerned officials numerous times but to no avail.
The residents have now sought the immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray in this regard so that they could see their road macdamised.
Meanwhile, Assistant Executive Engineer R&B, Trehgam Division, Farooq Ahmad Purzgar assured Greater Kashmir that the road would be macdamised within a couple of days.