Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Kargil

Ganderbal: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, who is on a two-day visit to Kashmir visited Kargil in Ladakh Union Territory on Monday.

Shinde paid tributes to the fallen soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War at the Kargil War Memorial at Drass and interacted with the Army officials.

He also released the Marathi translation of General Ved Prakash Malik’s book ‘Kargil Ascharyach Dhakka Te Vijay’ (Kargil from Surprise to Victory).

The Maharashtra CM also appreciated the efforts of the founder of Pune-based NGO Sarhad, Sanjay Nahar.

He expressed his enthusiasm and optimism about the two-day visit, stating that it signifies the dawn of a new era of friendship between Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kargil Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury, and senior officials of the Army accompanied the Maharashtra CM during his visit to Kargil.