Maharashtra CM holds meeting with party incharges from 15 states in Srinagar

Srinagar: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with the party in-charges from 15 states at Radisson Blu hotel here.

In the meeting, held for the first time outside Maharashtra, Shinde on Sunday interacted with Shiv Sena in-charges from states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

He also gave guidance to them on how Shiv Sena can be strengthened by reaching out to other states, a statement said.

Since Shiv Sena has an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party at the central level and holds 13 seats in the Lok Sabha, it was suggested in the meeting that Shiv Sena should expand the party with the BJP’s help, it said.