Maharashtra CM Shinde meets LG; seeks land in Srinagar for ‘Maharashtra Bhawan’

Jammu: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde Sunday met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and requested him to allocate land in Srinagar to build ‘Maharashtra Bhawan’ to “engage, cultivate connections, and collaborate on shared interests.”

During his meeting with the Lieutenant Governor, Maharashtra Chief Minister, who is presently on a 3-day visit to J&K, was also accompanied by his son and Member of Parliament (MP) Shrikant Shinde.

Formal request for land to develop ‘Maharashtra Bhawan’ was made in a letter, which Shinde handed over to LG Sinha during their meeting at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar.

Making this proposal and seeking LG Sinha’s approval in principle, Shinde assured to “adhere to all guidelines and procedures for eco-friendly development, respecting Kashmir’s cultural and natural legacy.”