Maharashtra CM Shinde meets LG; seeks land in Srinagar for ‘Maharashtra Bhawan’

Jammu: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde Sunday met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and requested him to allocate land in Srinagar to build ‘Maharashtra Bhawan’ to “engage, cultivate connections, and collaborate on shared interests.”
During his meeting with the Lieutenant Governor, Maharashtra Chief Minister, who is presently on a 3-day visit to J&K, was also accompanied by his son and Member of Parliament (MP) Shrikant Shinde.
Formal request for land to develop ‘Maharashtra Bhawan’ was made in a letter, which Shinde handed over to LG Sinha during their meeting at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar.
Making this proposal and seeking LG Sinha’s approval in principle, Shinde assured to “adhere to all guidelines and procedures for eco-friendly development, respecting Kashmir’s cultural and natural legacy.”
An official spokesman, with regard to this meeting, said, “The Chief Minister of Maharashtra requested the Lieutenant Governor for allocation of the land in Srinagar to build ‘Maharashtra Bhawan’ to strengthen tourism, cultural exchanges and economic development.”
“The Lieutenant Governor observed that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Territory has converted challenges into opportunities and J&K is now the symbol of success and prosperity. He said UT of J&K is full of self-confidence and it is moving forward on the path to progress,” the spokesperson said.
Socio-economic growth with equity and social justice in the last four years ensured all-round development and prosperity for all, the Lieutenant Governor was further quoted saying in the meeting.
Shinde, in his letter stated that this (Maharashtra Bhawan) establishment in Srinagar would not only showcase Maharashtrian art, culture, and cuisine but also offer accommodation and support to Maharashtrians visiting Kashmir. “Furthermore, it will serve as a vibrant venue for cultural events and conversations, fostering a rich exchange of ideas,” he said.
Requesting for land, Shinde, in his letter to Lieutenant Governor of (Jammu and) Kashmir, said that as “the Chief Minister of Maharashtra” he was “writing to propose a project” that he believed could “significantly benefit” both states.
Propounding his proposal aiming at “greater integration between two states”, Shinde also referred to the admirable growth trajectory of Kashmir under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leadership of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, following the abrogation of Article 370.
“In the time since the abrogation of Article 370, we’ve witnessed admirable progress in Kashmir under the guidance of our esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your able leadership. This evolution of the region brings about an ideal opportunity for greater integration between our states,” he said.
“Understanding the value of tourism and cultural exchange in enhancing relationships and economic growth, I kindly ask for your consideration in allocating a land plot in Kashmir to build a Maharashtra Bhawan,” Maharashtra Chief Minister said. He maintained that he envisioned the Maharashtra Bhawan in Kashmir “as a hub for students, entrepreneurs, and officials from our states to engage, cultivate connections, and collaborate on shared interests.”
“I kindly ask for your approval in principle and assure you that we will adhere to all guidelines and procedures for eco-friendly development that respects Kashmir’s cultural and natural legacy. I am eager to discuss this proposal further and work hand-in-hand towards bringing our states closer in this new era. I’m available to provide any additional information you may require,” Shinde wrapped up his letter with a request to the Lieutenant Governor.
Emerging from his meeting with the LG Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, Shinde, responding to media queries, described it as a “courtesy meeting.” He, however, stated that J&K was witnessing a lot of change and development, and thus leading to an increase in tourist footfall. In this connection, he requested the Lieutenant Governor to facilitate them to construct a “Maharashtra Sadan” in J&K for tourists visiting from his state, Shinde said.