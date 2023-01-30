Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals are guiding light for peaceful co-existence: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals were powerful instruments and guiding light for a peaceful co-existence. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at an event organised by Gandhi Global Family J&K, the LG while paying tributes to the Father of the Nation on his death anniversary said, “Mahatma’s life and teachings continue to guide the interdependent world in the 21st century. The eternal values he taught us will sustain human civilisation in the decades and centuries to come.”

He said that the ideals that Gandhi espoused - truth and non-violence, protecting human dignity, equality, social justice, respect for all religions, welfare of the underprivileged, rights of women and youth, were powerful instruments and guiding light for peaceful co-existence.

The LG appreciated the efforts of the Gandhi Global Family, J&K for promoting the Gandhian values among the younger generation and asked the voluntary organisations to join hands for eradicating the social evils.