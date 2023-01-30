Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals are guiding light for peaceful co-existence: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals were powerful instruments and guiding light for a peaceful co-existence. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at an event organised by Gandhi Global Family J&K, the LG while paying tributes to the Father of the Nation on his death anniversary said, “Mahatma’s life and teachings continue to guide the interdependent world in the 21st century. The eternal values he taught us will sustain human civilisation in the decades and centuries to come.”
He said that the ideals that Gandhi espoused - truth and non-violence, protecting human dignity, equality, social justice, respect for all religions, welfare of the underprivileged, rights of women and youth, were powerful instruments and guiding light for peaceful co-existence.
The LG appreciated the efforts of the Gandhi Global Family, J&K for promoting the Gandhian values among the younger generation and asked the voluntary organisations to join hands for eradicating the social evils.
The LG said that the Mahatma’s ideals and timeless teachings had influenced world leaders to establish the society based on social harmony, syncretic co-existence, and economic prosperity.
“Women are leading as role models and contributing to economic development. It is our collective responsibility to ensure women have access to education, equal opportunities and financial and other assistance to grow and prosper,” he said. “The approach of the entire society is the need of the hour to fulfill the resolve of creating a fear-free, corruption-free, and drug free J&K.”
The LG also spoke on the deep bond shared by Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.
He highlighted the measures taken by the government to spread Gandhi’s message for social transformation and accelerated development.
The LG felicitated the citizens and organisations for their valuable contribution towards the service of the society and administered a pledge to building an India dreamed by the Mahatma.
President of the Gandhi Global Family, J&K and Padma Shri S P Varma, renowned Dogri litterateur and Padma Shri Jitendra Udhampuri, Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Rajinder Sharma, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, Lt Gen R K Sharma (Retd), and former legislator Devender Singh Rana were also present on the occasion.