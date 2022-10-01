Mahatma’s message of non-violence inspires millions across the world: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people on the Gandhi Jayanti.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said, “On the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of the Father of our Nation Mahatma Gandhiji, I pay my humble tributes. Gandhiji’s ideals of truth, non-violence, equality, mutual respect, brotherhood, and harmony continue to inspire millions of people across the world.”

The LG said that the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti was a moment of contemplation for all to rededicate towards establishing a peaceful and harmonious society with equality and justice for all.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s lifelong campaigns for the cause of the downtrodden, deprived, and oppressed sections of society and his relentless pursuit of promoting communal harmony and national integration have guided us to establish a citizen-centric governance structure that promotes social equity, social justice, and ensures the well being of all,” he said.