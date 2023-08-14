Main function to be held at Bakshi Stadium: Govt

Jammu: J&K government Monday notified that the main function of Independence Day celebrations, 2023 at Srinagar would be held at Bakshi Stadium. “In continuation of the instructions issued vide Circular No 21-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated July 31, 2023, it is hereby notified for information of all concerned that the main function of Independence Day Celebrations, 2023 at Srinagar shall now be held at Bakshi Stadium, instead of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonawar, Srinagar,” General Administration Department Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma, while notifying the change of venue on the eve of Independence Day, said.

Earlier, the government vide its Circular No 21-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated July 31, 2023 had stated that main function of the Independence Day celebrations, 2023 in two capital cities would be held at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonawar in Srinagar and Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu.

Jammu venue, however, remains unchanged.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will hoist the tricolour in the main function of Independence Day at Bakshi stadium in Srinagar while his Advisor R R Bhatnagar will hoist the national flag at M A Stadium in Jammu.

Through this circular issued on July 31, the government had asked its all officers and officials in the Union Territory stationed at Srinagar and Jammu to attend the main functions of the Independence Day celebrations as part of their official duty.