Main function to be held at Bakshi Stadium: Govt

Jammu: J&K government Monday notified that the main function of Independence Day celebrations, 2023 at Srinagar would be held at Bakshi Stadium. “In continuation of the instructions issued vide Circular No 21-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated July 31, 2023, it is hereby notified for information of all concerned that the main function of Independence Day Celebrations, 2023 at Srinagar shall now be held at Bakshi Stadium, instead of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonawar, Srinagar,” General Administration Department Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma, while notifying the change of venue on the eve of Independence Day, said.
Earlier, the government vide its Circular No 21-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated July 31, 2023 had stated that main function of the Independence Day celebrations, 2023 in two capital cities would be held at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonawar in Srinagar and Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu.
Jammu venue, however, remains unchanged.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will hoist the tricolour in the main function of Independence Day at Bakshi stadium in Srinagar while his Advisor R R Bhatnagar will hoist the national flag at M A Stadium in Jammu.
Through this circular issued on July 31, the government had asked its all officers and officials in the Union Territory stationed at Srinagar and Jammu to attend the main functions of the Independence Day celebrations as part of their official duty.
Stating that any absence (of officers or officials) would be only permissible with prior permission of their immediate superior, the General Administration Department (GAD) had directed all the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the Departments, Managing Directors or Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to ensure that all officers or officials working under their administrative control and stationed at Srinagar or Jammu, should attend the function at their respective places.
“Independence Day is an important national event celebrated on August 15 every year. All government employees are duty bound to participate in commemorating such an important turning point in the history of our nation. In view of this, all the officers or officials in the Union Territory stationed at Srinagar and Jammu are therefore enjoined upon to attend the main function of the Independence Day Celebrations, 2023 as part of their official duty,” GAD circular issued by Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma had read.