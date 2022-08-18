Mainly dry weather likely in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness mainly dry weather in the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) office said Thursday.
Weather was mostly dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours.
“Mainly dry weather is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT Department said.
Srinagar had 19.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 13.7 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg 11 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
In the Ladakh region, Drass town had 11.3 degrees Celsius and Leh 13 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Jammu had 26.4 degrees Celsius, Katra 24 degrees Celsius, Batote 18.2 degrees Celsius, Banihal 17.4 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah 16.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.