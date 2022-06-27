Maintain promptness in grievance redressal mechanism: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the first step towards good governance was listening to people and resolving their grievances expeditiously and directed the officers to “maintain promptness in redressal mechanism.”

However, he also asserted, “There is a visible improvement in performance of departments and level of public satisfaction.”

LG Sinha made these remarks while interacting with 20 complainants from across the Union Territory as he addressed their grievances during “LG’s Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing programme at the Civil Secretariat.