‘Maintain, restore ancient monuments for their protection, preservation’

Ganderbal: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday visited Naranag tourist resort in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The Union Minister visited the protected ancient Naranag Temple Complex situated in the lap of Mount Harmukh.
Built in the 8th centuryAD by Lalitaditya Muktapida of Karkota dynasty.
During her visit, the Union Minister Instructed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials to undertake better maintenance and restoration of the complex as it represents the sacred architecture and cultural heritage of the Valley.
Official sources told Greater Kashmir that the Union Minister expressed disappointment over the condition of the temple complex and instructed the concerned authorities to take up the maintenance and restoration work of these ancient monuments for their protection and preservation.
Several senior officials of ASI accompanied the union minister during her visit. Perinently, The Naranag temple is the main attraction for the tourists here. It is one of the important archaeological sites of the country.
The site consists of a cluster of temples facing each other at a distance of about 200 meters. Historians say that the temple is dedicated to Shiva and was built by Lalitaditya Muktapida, of the Kayastha Naga Karkota Dynasty in the 8th century AD.
It is believed that the king Awantivarman paid a visit and donated a pedestal for bathing at Bhuteshwar ("Bhutsher"). Earlier the Union Minister had visited the famous Thajiwas Glacier in the health resort Sonamarg.