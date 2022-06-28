‘Maintain, restore ancient monuments for their protection, preservation’

Ganderbal: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday visited Naranag tourist resort in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The Union Minister visited the protected ancient Naranag Temple Complex situated in the lap of Mount Harmukh.

Built in the 8th centuryAD by Lalitaditya Muktapida of Karkota dynasty.