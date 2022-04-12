Maintain vigil along LoC: Northern Army Commander to troops

Srinagar: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday asked the soldiers posted along the Line of Control to remain vigilant and maintain the sanctity of the ceasefire line, a defence spokesman said here.

"Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on the final day of his visit to Kashmir Valley, spent the morning hours interacting with soldiers at forward locations and reviewing the security situation along the Line of Control with the Formation Commanders," the spokesman said.