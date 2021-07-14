Maintaining strict vigil on LoC: army

Rajouri: Indian army on Wednesday said that it was maintaining a strict vigil on the Line of Control (LoC) to keep an eye on the activities of the adversary. The statement of the army came in the wake of twin infiltration attempts, which were foiled, on the Line of Control in Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors. A total of four militants were killed while two army jawans also lost their lives.

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Indian army jawans are patrolling and keeping strict vigil on enemy activities at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector."