Maize crop season in Poonch, Rajouri becomes challenge for security forces, provides natural camouflage to terrorists

Rajouri: The ongoing maize crop season has become a major challenge for the security forces in the twin districts Rajouri and Poonch with officials considering growing maize crops as a natural camouflage to the terrorists.

Maize is the main food crop for the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch which is sown in May and harvested in October, and corn of the maize plant is used by humans as food while corn residual base is used for burning firewood and the maize plant body is used both for feeding cattle as well as for storage of grass and making grass heaps.

Officials said that the maize crop season is always regarded as a tough one in terms of security scenarios and in the last three decades it had been seen that both terror activities, as well as inputs from the locals regarding suspicious movement, witnessed a rise during the maize crop season.