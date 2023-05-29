Major expansion of Jambu Zoo on anvil: PCCF

“So far we have utilised only 40 percent of the land available. We will use 163 hectares of land still available to make it one of the largest zoos of North India as per the instructions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Animal enclosures have already been constructed in a manner to give them a semblance of natural habitat. We have followed the latest guidelines of the Central Zoo Authority. I assure you that it will give a unique experience to the visitors with the kind of facilities it is offering besides serving as an educational centre, creating awareness about wildlife and biodiversity conservation,” he said.

Gupta said that the Zoo, which was already having leopards, black bears, rare variety of small cats, deer species like Sambar, Chital, barking, and hog deer and Nilgai besides varieties of snakes, would bring lion, tiger, sloths and crocodiles in a period of two months or so.