Major fillip to MICE tourism | Kashmir hosts Miss World, other international beauty pageant winners

Srinagar: In a major fillip to MICE tourism and in a historic development for the tourism industry of J&K, a group of global beauty divas visited Kashmir on Monday as a prelude to the Miss World pageant 2023 with Tourism Department making all necessary arrangements for the visit.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the group includes Miss World, Karolina Bielawska; Miss World Caribbean, Emmy Pena; Miss World America, Shree Saini; Miss World India, Sini Shetty; Miss World England, Jessica Gagen; Miss Asia, Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules; Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organisation, Julia Eric Morley and her team; and founder Rouble Negi Art Foundation, Rouble Negi.
The spokesman said that the visit of these beauty divas was curated by the Tourism Department in collaboration with Rouble Nagi Art Foundation.
He said that the visit of these celebrities was expected to give a further push to MICE tourism in J&K, which was already witnessing a very encouraging scenario after the successful holding of 3rd Working Group meeting of G20 countries here in May this year.
The spokesman said that the G20 event, which has proved to be a game changer and a transformative event for the local tourism, has led to an increased footfall of foreign travellers visiting the J&K, which has gone up several notches after the successful event.
He said that several national and international corporate bodies and companies have planned their events in J&K and many high profile dignitaries have visited the region in the meantime.
The spokesman said that in such a scenario, this visit by renowned beauty queens of the world to Kashmir was going to draw the attention of global tourism market to what J&K is offering in terms of natural beauty, corporate events, wedding tourism, local craft, and cuisine besides positioning J&K as a destination to hold major global and corporate events.
He said that this was expected to upscale the local tourism, craft, and economy like never before.
The spokesman said that this was a positive turn around in the tourism scenario had been achieved with a focused direction and attention from Prime Minister, Narendra Modi whose personalised leadership has led to such a transformative change in the tourism sector of J&K.
He said that Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha have continuously been evaluating the progress of this positive change and guiding the department in achieving the desired results.
The delegation held an informal chat with the media here.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PME Jamil Saidi described Kashmir as the crowning jewel of India, which has a special place for him.
He said that the majestic landscape and warm people here reminds him of unity in diversity.
He thanked the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the Tourism Department for hosting them.
Replying to a question, Saidi said J&K was poised to host such major global beauty and corporate events for which he complimented the people concerned.
The spokesman said that the visit of global beauty divas to J&K promises to be a blend of elegance, artistry, and cultural exchange.
He said that embracing the ethos of art, culture, and international allure, the visit would not only showcase the region’s picturesque landscapes but also provide a global platform for local artists and artisans to interact.
The spokesman said that during the visit, divas are expected to immerse themselves in J&K’s scenic beauty and local artistry with an opportunity to engage with the local community, highlighting the region’s unique heritage.