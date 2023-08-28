Major fillip to MICE tourism | Kashmir hosts Miss World, other international beauty pageant winners

Srinagar: In a major fillip to MICE tourism and in a historic development for the tourism industry of J&K, a group of global beauty divas visited Kashmir on Monday as a prelude to the Miss World pageant 2023 with Tourism Department making all necessary arrangements for the visit.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the group includes Miss World, Karolina Bielawska; Miss World Caribbean, Emmy Pena; Miss World America, Shree Saini; Miss World India, Sini Shetty; Miss World England, Jessica Gagen; Miss Asia, Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules; Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organisation, Julia Eric Morley and her team; and founder Rouble Negi Art Foundation, Rouble Negi.

The spokesman said that the visit of these beauty divas was curated by the Tourism Department in collaboration with Rouble Nagi Art Foundation.

He said that the visit of these celebrities was expected to give a further push to MICE tourism in J&K, which was already witnessing a very encouraging scenario after the successful holding of 3rd Working Group meeting of G20 countries here in May this year.