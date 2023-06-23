Major infiltration bid foiled in Machil sector, 4 terrorists killed

Kupwara: Four heavily armed terrorists were killed in a joint operation by Army and Police along the Line of Control (LoC) at Kala Jungle in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said on Friday.
Addressing a news conference at Naz-e-Hind, Zamindar Khan Gali (Z-Gali) Brigadier Vinod Negi, Commanding Officer (CO) Puneet Chouhan, and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kupwara Farhat Geelani said that the operation led to the killing of four heavily infiltrating terrorists.
Brigadier Negi said that this operation had once again proved close synergy between the Army and the Police.
"The recovered ammunition and narcotics expose nefarious designs of inimical elements to disrupt peace and harmony in Kashmir. Such attempts are being made to disrupt peace and development besides spreading terrorism and narcotics," he said. “Security forces stand steadfast to defeat any such designs of the enemy.”
Divulging details about the operation, Commanding Officer Puneet Chouhan said that the alert troops deployed in Machil sector witnessed some suspicious movement on June 22 between 4:30 am and 5:30 am in general area of Kala Jungle, following which ambushes were laid in the area to track the infiltrators.
"As the infiltrating terrorists came in close range, they were engaged by ambush teams ensuing a gunfight which resulted in the elimination of four infiltrating terrorists without any collateral damage. The operation continued for several hours and the detailed search of the area was going on to track any other hiding infiltrator," he said.
Couhan said that a huge cache of arms, ammunition and 55 kg of suspected narcotics were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists.
The weaponry included nine AK-47 rifles, 14 AK-47 magazines, 288 rounds of AK-47, four hand grenades, three pistols, and five magazines designed for pistols.
Earlier, Police in a tweet said that four terrorists had been killed in the gunfight while they were trying to infiltrate into this side.
“In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK (sic),” J&K Police tweeted.
This was the second big infiltration bid in less than 10 days in the district.
On June 16, an infiltration bid was foiled in Jumagund area, leading to the killing of five terrorists in a joint operation by the Army and the Police.
Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar in a statement of J&K Police issued here lauded the professionalism and strategic planning exhibited by the joint team of Army and Police during the operation.
“Their coordinated efforts, meticulous execution, and swift response resulted in the killing of four unidentified terrorists, effectively averting a potential threat to the region's safety and security and saving the future of youth from drug abuse,” he said.
Kumar acknowledged the relentless dedication of the joint forces in safeguarding the nation against terrorism.
He said that this successful operation was a big blow to the narco-funding and other terror plans of the terrorists.