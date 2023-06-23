Major infiltration bid foiled in Machil sector, 4 terrorists killed

Kupwara: Four heavily armed terrorists were killed in a joint operation by Army and Police along the Line of Control (LoC) at Kala Jungle in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said on Friday.

Addressing a news conference at Naz-e-Hind, Zamindar Khan Gali (Z-Gali) Brigadier Vinod Negi, Commanding Officer (CO) Puneet Chouhan, and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kupwara Farhat Geelani said that the operation led to the killing of four heavily infiltrating terrorists.

Brigadier Negi said that this operation had once again proved close synergy between the Army and the Police.

"The recovered ammunition and narcotics expose nefarious designs of inimical elements to disrupt peace and harmony in Kashmir. Such attempts are being made to disrupt peace and development besides spreading terrorism and narcotics," he said. “Security forces stand steadfast to defeat any such designs of the enemy.”

Divulging details about the operation, Commanding Officer Puneet Chouhan said that the alert troops deployed in Machil sector witnessed some suspicious movement on June 22 between 4:30 am and 5:30 am in general area of Kala Jungle, following which ambushes were laid in the area to track the infiltrators.