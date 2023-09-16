Major infiltration bid foiled in Uri; 3 terrorists killed

He said that at around 6:40 am on Saturday, the security forces on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Hathlanga area spotted three to four heavily-armed terrorists trying to infiltrate to this side.

“Soon after the contact was established, an encounter started which initially lasted for two hours. In the two-hour gunfight, one terrorist was killed,” Commander Dhillion said. “The security forces engaged in the gunfight found two terrorists who had been injured and had changed their movement. The injured terrorists were again engaged which resulted in the killing of one more terrorist.”

He said that during the encounter, the Pakistani Army resorted to firing and the injured terrorist under the Pakistani Army’s cover fire managed to ex-filtrate and his body was spotted near a Pakistani post in the vicinity.

Commander Dhillion said that the operation lasted eight hours and two bodies of terrorists were recovered from the encounter site while the body of another terrorist was spotted near a Pakistani post.

He said that the Pakistani Army in a bid to provide cover to the terrorists, resorted to firing.