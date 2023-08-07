Major infiltration bid foiled on Poonch LoC: Army

Rajouri: Security forces Monday stated to have foiled a major infiltration bid by killing a terrorist on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector.

The slain terrorist was identified as the Hizbul Mujahideen divisional commander Muneer Hussain, a resident of Poonch district.

Addressing a joint press conference, Commanding Officer Avijit Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch Vinay Kumar Sharma said, ‘Indian army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police have foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector. The complete operation was based on intelligence of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) about the likelihood of an infiltration attempt duly corroborated by military and civil intelligence agencies.”

“The Indian army troops along with Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police had put in place multiple ambushes along the Line of Control in Poonch sector, which resulted in foiling of this infiltration bid,” Commanding Officer said.

“At approximately around 2 am during the intervening night of August 6 and 7, our alert troops deployed on the Line of Control in the Poonch sector observed a suspicious movement of a group of two individuals trying to sneak across the Line of Control. Troops kept the movement of the infiltrating group under continuous observation through new generation electro optical devices and as both the infiltrators moved towards our side of the Line of Control, the ambushes challenged the infiltrators,” he said.