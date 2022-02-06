Major parties to re-adjust amid changing J&K electoral map

Srinagar: Now, after the major changes recommended by Delimitation Commission in the electoral map of Jammu and Kashmir, the political parties here have been left with no option but to re-adjust to the new emerging ground realities and make necessary preparations much before these recommendations are implemented.
The political leadership understands that their pressure tactics including protest and rejection of these recommendations cannot work now.
The recommendations are likely to be implemented later almost in same form as those are in the draft proposal, shared with Lok Sabha members from J&K on Friday evening.
The parties cannot afford to stay away from assembly polls. They will not like to leave the space for opponents and give them a walkover in the electoral arena. The parties will have to adjust and make preparations.
The leaders will have to move out of their considered comfort zones (strongholds) as re-drawing of boundaries reflects that relying on only these strongholds cannot ensure victories in polls now.
Over the years, these parties have understood and learnt clearly that how important are the polls particularly those of assembly and Lok Sabha for them for getting back their relevance.
Both National Conference (NC) and PDP boycotted the panchayat polls some years back . Later they regretted and took part in the next district development council elections.
In 1995 also, NC refused to contest Lok Sabha polls and demanded restoration of greater autonomy prior to their participation in elections. The demand was perhaps made in the backdrop of a statement on November 4, 1995 by the then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao that sky was the limit as far as the demand in Kashmir for autonomy was concerned.
When NC realised that there are no takers to its demand for autonomy, it silently took part in assembly polls in 1996. The party won hands down in absence of any major rival party in the fray.
But 2022 is not 1996. Jammu and Kashmir has changed completely since then. The major political parties, which were already losing the grip over situation even here amid fast changing developments, are finding themselves in more difficult situation after Delimitation Commission made its recommendations known. This was evident by the strong reaction by NC and PDP yesterday.
But they too know that gone are the days when their suggestions on such matters were being given some importance by the Central Government. Now there is a clear message from New Delhi that things in Jammu and Kashmir will not be done as per the wishes of the leadership of major local parties.
However, the central government will surely ensure that the tradition of holding free and fair polls, which started in 2002 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, must continue. There is a feeling that credibility of polls is in the best interests of the country.
But , BJP like other major political parties will try to get majority and have its own Chief Minister . Unlike 2014 assembly polls, conditions seemingly favour BJP in this direction this time.
Secondly, the BJP has also the strength of consolidating again it's vote bank and getting the votes of opponents divided. Any division of votes outside BJP support base could prove more lethal for NC not only in Kashmir region but also in a number of areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur, Rajouri and Poonch districts.
That is why NC has been criticising and watching with suspicion the arrival of additional players on political scene. Creation of new parties and strengthening of some other smaller parties in Kashmir has already given the senior most party some uncomfortable moments.
The party is now keeping a close tab on the moves of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, whose proximity with top BJP leadership is not something hidden. Whether in Congress or outside, Azad has his influence in Chenab Valley.
NC leadership does not want their old friend to damage their political interests. But, as is being said, there are no permanent friends and enemies in politics.