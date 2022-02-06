Major parties to re-adjust amid changing J&K electoral map

Srinagar: Now, after the major changes recommended by Delimitation Commission in the electoral map of Jammu and Kashmir, the political parties here have been left with no option but to re-adjust to the new emerging ground realities and make necessary preparations much before these recommendations are implemented.

The political leadership understands that their pressure tactics including protest and rejection of these recommendations cannot work now.

The recommendations are likely to be implemented later almost in same form as those are in the draft proposal, shared with Lok Sabha members from J&K on Friday evening.