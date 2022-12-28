‘MAJOR SUCCESS FOR SECURITY FORCES’ | Truck carrying 4 terrorists to Kashmir blown to flames: Police

Jammu: In a major success to security forces, a truck carrying four terrorists to Kashmir was blown to flames in Jammu on Wednesday with one of the terrorists believed to be wanted Jaishe-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorist Ashiq Nengroo while investigations are on to ascertain the exact identity.

Foiling a major terrorist movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Police and Army killed the four heavily-armed terrorists in a gunfight at a Police checkpoint in Sidhra area of Jammu.

Speaking to media persons, ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said that the gunfight broke out at 7:25 am when the QRT team of J&K Police stopped a truck loaded with dry fodder at a checkpoint in Sidhra, Jammu.

“In view of the Republic Day, we had alerted the border security grid and Wednesday morning, the highway QRT spotted an unusual movement of a truck on the highway as truck movement usually happens after 12 noon,” he said.