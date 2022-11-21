‘Make accountability core of Revenue Deptt’

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Monday called upon the officers of the Revenue Department to ensure ease of living of the citizens and urged them to implement the directions passed in the previous meetings in a time-bound manner.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to review the working of the Revenue Department at the civil secretariat here, the LG asked the department to adopt a multidimensional approach in its endeavour for bringing transparency in the system.
“Directions passed in previous meetings should be implemented in a time-bound manner to ensure ease of living to citizens. It is the prime duty of the administration to empower people, and make the system and process transparent,” he said.
Earlier, the officials briefed the LG on the progress made by the Revenue Department on the directions passed in the previous meetings to streamline the delivery of revenue related services and other achievements.
On the steps taken to evict encroachers from state land, the LG issued directions to take appropriate action as per the law for removal of encroachments and planning for its land use.
“Close liaison should be maintained by the Revenue Department with civil administration and Police authorities to detect any attempt to encroach upon the state land and safeguard it from unauthorised construction. Officials on the ground should ensure that the poor should not be harassed,” he said.
The officials also briefed the LG about the implementation of Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP).
“Every landowner should have computerised and easily accessible records to avail multiple benefits of the government. Make accountability core part of the Revenue Department. Officers will be held accountable for any lapse, illegal entries in the revenue records,” the LG said.
The officials informed the LG that the digitisation of Jamabandis had been saturated.
Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Shaleen Kabra gave a detailed briefing on the measures taken by the department to address the issues and challenges to ensure efficient and transparent system.
Commissioner Secretary to Government, Revenue Department, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri gave a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR) on the implementation of directions issued by the LG in the previous meetings.
He briefed the LG on the steps taken for digitisation of cadastral maps and geo-referencing of maps, establishment of IT cell in the office of Financial Commissioner, and installation of CCTVs with two-way audio in registration offices.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Secretary to Government, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi, and senior officials of the Revenue Department were also present in the meeting.