‘Make accountability core of Revenue Deptt’

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Monday called upon the officers of the Revenue Department to ensure ease of living of the citizens and urged them to implement the directions passed in the previous meetings in a time-bound manner.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to review the working of the Revenue Department at the civil secretariat here, the LG asked the department to adopt a multidimensional approach in its endeavour for bringing transparency in the system.

“Directions passed in previous meetings should be implemented in a time-bound manner to ensure ease of living to citizens. It is the prime duty of the administration to empower people, and make the system and process transparent,” he said.

Earlier, the officials briefed the LG on the progress made by the Revenue Department on the directions passed in the previous meetings to streamline the delivery of revenue related services and other achievements.

On the steps taken to evict encroachers from state land, the LG issued directions to take appropriate action as per the law for removal of encroachments and planning for its land use.