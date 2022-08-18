Make sports more inclusive: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday called for using the power of sports to prevent crime and drug use among the youth.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting at the civil secretariat to review the sports activities across Jammu and Kashmir, the LG directed the J&K Sports Council and Department of Youth Services and Sports to use the power of sports to prevent crime and drug use among youth.

He took a detailed assessment of the efforts for engagement of 35 lakh youth in sports activities targeted for this year.

The LG called for ensuring maximum participation of girls to make sporting activities more inclusive and accelerate efforts to promote women athletes.