Make sports more inclusive: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday called for using the power of sports to prevent crime and drug use among the youth.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting at the civil secretariat to review the sports activities across Jammu and Kashmir, the LG directed the J&K Sports Council and Department of Youth Services and Sports to use the power of sports to prevent crime and drug use among youth.
He took a detailed assessment of the efforts for engagement of 35 lakh youth in sports activities targeted for this year.
The LG called for ensuring maximum participation of girls to make sporting activities more inclusive and accelerate efforts to promote women athletes.
“We must promote equal participation of girls and it should be ensured they have ample opportunities to develop teamwork, self-reliance, resilience, and confidence,” he said. “Sport has the power to change society and we should use its unmatched potential.”
The LG directed the officials to develop facilities for yoga centers and explore the modalities to organise rallies in the districts to promote sports culture among the younger generation at the grass root level.
“Analytic view should be taken to identify the employees engaged under sports quota who can contribute towards the development of sports in J&K,” he said.
Taking stock of the calendar of activities under 'My Youth My Pride', the LG was informed that Phase-I of the programme had witnessed the participation of 8.76 lakh youth from across J&K while 13.75 lakh youth would be engaged in Phase-II.
During the meeting, the LG was informed about the special activities under ‘My Youth My Pride’ to be organised to commemorate important international days with the targeted engagement of 25,000 youth.
The meeting also discussed the progress made in the formulation of a merit list for the appointment of outstanding sportspersons, the rewards as per the Sports Policy being extended to the sports persons who had brought laurels to the country and J&K.
The LG asked Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department Rohit Kansal to encourage youth at the higher education level to participate in different sports disciplines.
On being informed about the ongoing projects under PMDP, JKIDFC, Capex, and Khelo India, the LG asked the officials to identify the projects facing land or other issues so that appropriate action could be taken to resolve them.
He instructed the Department of Youth Services and Sports to organise sports tournaments in multiple disciplines under LG’s Rolling Trophy including cricket, football, volleyball, and hockey, and reward the outstanding players at the J&K level and district level.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Sarmad Hafeez who holds the charge of Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Director Youth Services and Sports Subash Chander Chhibber, Secretary, J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul, and other senior officials attended the meeting.