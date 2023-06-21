Make yoga part of daily routine: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday urged people to make yoga part of their daily routine.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that joining the yoga enthusiasts at the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the Botanical Garden in Srinagar, the LG while addressing the event said that everyone should make yoga a part of their daily routine for stress free and healthy life.
“Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, One World, One Health. This year's theme underlines the vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the LG said.
“Yoga is India's greatest gift to humanity and it has transcended the boundary of religion, sect, and geographical barriers to bring happiness in people’s lives,” he said.
Sinha said that the first Sutra of Maharshi Patanjali - now the discipline of yoga and second one on cessation of the mind, was the key to understanding yoga.
“Body-mind together as one in the present moment, here and now helps to reduce stress level, brings mindfulness and improves physical strength,” he said.
“The great sage Maharshi Patanjali has observed that disorder within our body-mind is the main reason for stress, anxiety, and inflammation in the body and heart diseases. Yoga brings harmony in our body and mind,” the LG said. “Yoga is not just a physical exercise, but it also symbolises the spirit of oneness between body-mind and nature. Medical science and researchers have accepted this rich and ancient tradition, based on prevention for better health, as a unique and significant practice of the traditional system of medicine, which offers tremendous physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages.”
He said that for yoga, one needs both physical and mental discipline so that body and mind do not function separately but work in an integrated manner.
Sinha said that in today's world, doctors, while prescribing the medicine for disease, always give free and important advice of bringing change in lifestyle for long term health.
“Yoga is the medium which brings change in the lifestyle and strengthens the bond between people,” he said.
The LG said yoga has helped humanity to remain healthy and today the world was attracted to yoga and the country was grateful to the PM who was participating in a yoga event at the UN.
He also congratulated the Directorate of AYUSH, J&K for its efforts in promotion of the traditional system of medicine and for getting the approval of Homeopathic College in Kathua.
Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Azim Mattu; Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; DGP Dilbag Singh; Principal Secretary, Forest Department, Dheeraj Gupta; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; and Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar also participated in the International Yoga Day celebration.