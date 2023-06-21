Make yoga part of daily routine: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday urged people to make yoga part of their daily routine.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that joining the yoga enthusiasts at the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the Botanical Garden in Srinagar, the LG while addressing the event said that everyone should make yoga a part of their daily routine for stress free and healthy life.

“Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, One World, One Health. This year's theme underlines the vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the LG said.

“Yoga is India's greatest gift to humanity and it has transcended the boundary of religion, sect, and geographical barriers to bring happiness in people’s lives,” he said.

Sinha said that the first Sutra of Maharshi Patanjali - now the discipline of yoga and second one on cessation of the mind, was the key to understanding yoga.

“Body-mind together as one in the present moment, here and now helps to reduce stress level, brings mindfulness and improves physical strength,” he said.