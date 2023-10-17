Making J&K disaster resilient is Govt’s top priority: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that making Jammu and Kashmir disaster resilient was the government’s top priority.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing an event on disaster risk reduction organised by the J&K Disaster Management Authority at the University of Kashmir (KU), the LG while sharing the efforts of J&K administration for effective disaster preparedness mechanisms and building safe and resilient J&K, said, “Making J&K disaster resilient is our top priority and we are taking significant steps to strengthen disaster risk reduction system in J&K. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K administration is committed to reducing impacts of natural disasters on lives and livelihoods.”

He said that due to climate change and increasingly extreme weather events, natural disasters were striking places that had not seen destruction from natural hazards before.

“We have to shift our approach from reactive response to proactive prevention and preparedness to mitigate impacts,” Sinha said.

He called for accelerated action to tackle concerns highlighted in this year's International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction theme, 'Fighting inequality for a resilient future'.