Making J&K disaster resilient is Govt’s top priority: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that making Jammu and Kashmir disaster resilient was the government’s top priority.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing an event on disaster risk reduction organised by the J&K Disaster Management Authority at the University of Kashmir (KU), the LG while sharing the efforts of J&K administration for effective disaster preparedness mechanisms and building safe and resilient J&K, said, “Making J&K disaster resilient is our top priority and we are taking significant steps to strengthen disaster risk reduction system in J&K. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K administration is committed to reducing impacts of natural disasters on lives and livelihoods.”
He said that due to climate change and increasingly extreme weather events, natural disasters were striking places that had not seen destruction from natural hazards before.
“We have to shift our approach from reactive response to proactive prevention and preparedness to mitigate impacts,” Sinha said.
He called for accelerated action to tackle concerns highlighted in this year's International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction theme, 'Fighting inequality for a resilient future'.
“Our priority is to strengthen the system of early warning, early action, resilient infrastructure, and collaborative action by all stakeholders to ensure no precious life is lost. Our focus should be on protecting marginalised communities for resilient development and quick recovery,” the LG said.
He directed the J&K Disaster Management Authority to prepare a blueprint for a robust mechanism to provide access to information, essential services, and early warning in the event of a disaster.
Sinha also suggested constituting a disaster management committee in every panchayat falling under disaster-prone areas.
“The committee should include members of youth clubs, voluntary organisations, elected public representatives, and Aapda Mitra. Jan-Bhagidari will play a crucial role in preparedness and disaster risk reduction,” he said.
Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department, Shailendra Kumar threw light on the augmentation of snow clearance equipment and achievements registered under PMGSY in J&K.
A report on the socio-economic impact assessment of PMGSY in the Kashmir division was also presented on the occasion.
The LG also released seven other reports and two pamphlets.
Joint Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority, Kunal Satyarthi; KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan; and Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Nazim Zai Khan were also present on the occasion.