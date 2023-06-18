Man dies of drowning, another rescued

Anantnag: A man died while another was rescued in a critical condition after drowning in River Lidder south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday. An official said that two persons drowned in River Lidder in the Seer Hamdan area Sunday.

He said that the people present there tried to rescue them. The official said that one of the two persons was rescued in a critical condition while another died on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Masroor Ahmad, of Trail Anantnag while the other as Abdul Rashid Bhat of Dargund, Anantnag. KNO