Man held with Rs 57 lakh in Handwara

TARIQUE RAHEEM

Kupwara: A man along with Rs 57.43 lakh cash hidden in a geyser was arrested in Braripora area of Handwara, Police said Wednesday.

An official said that during frisking at a checkpoint at Braripora Handwara, Police stopped a car and recovered the amount from inside the geyser.

The driver of the car was apprehended and the amount was seized in presence of a magistrate.

“Investigations are underway. More arrests in this case are likely,” Police said.

The accused has been identified as Syed Irfan Abdullah of Laribal area of Rajwar, Handwara.

