Man hit by shooting stones in Ukhral; dies

Ramban: The heavy downpours caused flash floods, landslides and tumbling of shooting stones in many parts of Ramban district, especially in Pogal-Paristan area of its Ukhral tehsil where a person died after he was hit by rolling stones on Saturday morning.
Official sources said, “A water mill operator and owner (Gharati) was hit by rolling stones and died on the spot while he was heading towards his water mill amid heavy rains, early Saturday morning.”
Police identified the deceased as Abdul Rasheed Bhat resident of the village Cheoli in Paristan.
Police said that after completing medico-legal formalities at Ukhral, the body of the deceased was handed over to family for last rites.
Police further said that abutment of a footbridge over a stream near Magarkote Panchayat Ghar Sujmatna- A, was swept away in flash-floods due to which people of Khowara, Dargali, Dardahi, and Ahima would face connectivity issues.
However, Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam said, “Cognizance of the issue has been taken and measures are being taken for repairs to resolve the connectivity issue at the earliest.”
In another incident, a landslide was reported at Gohalla-Maligam in tehsil Pogal Paristan due to which land and standing maize crop also suffered damage.
Officials further said that following heavy rains, triggering flash floods and landslides, a portion of the Ukhral-Senabatti road was damaged in Pogal Paristan tehsil.
In Panchayat Alinbass, a residential house belonging to Ghulam Nabi, son of Abdul Aziz, resident of Ward number -2 Chanbass suffered damage.
District Development Council (DDC) member Basheer Ahmed Rounyal said that in the Maligam area, huge loss of property and land occurred due to overnight flash floods.
He said that the localized impact of the flash flood reportedly was seen in Maligam and Senabatti areas. He requested the district administration to take immediate steps to assess the losses that occurred due to heavy rains in the area.
Later, he left for Paristan village of tehsil Pogal Paristan which witnessed the tragic incident.
Meanwhile, locals of the Paristan area urged the district administration to provide ex-gratia relief in favour of the deceased Abdul Rasheed as he was the only breadwinner in his family.
The deceased has left behind his wife and five children.