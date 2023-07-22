Man hit by shooting stones in Ukhral; dies

Ramban: The heavy downpours caused flash floods, landslides and tumbling of shooting stones in many parts of Ramban district, especially in Pogal-Paristan area of its Ukhral tehsil where a person died after he was hit by rolling stones on Saturday morning.

Official sources said, “A water mill operator and owner (Gharati) was hit by rolling stones and died on the spot while he was heading towards his water mill amid heavy rains, early Saturday morning.”

Police identified the deceased as Abdul Rasheed Bhat resident of the village Cheoli in Paristan.

Police said that after completing medico-legal formalities at Ukhral, the body of the deceased was handed over to family for last rites.

Police further said that abutment of a footbridge over a stream near Magarkote Panchayat Ghar Sujmatna- A, was swept away in flash-floods due to which people of Khowara, Dargali, Dardahi, and Ahima would face connectivity issues.

However, Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam said, “Cognizance of the issue has been taken and measures are being taken for repairs to resolve the connectivity issue at the earliest.”