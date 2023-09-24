Man moving suspiciously near Poonch LoC shot at; injured

Mandi (Poonch): A man moving suspiciously near the Line of Control (LoC) was injured after he was fired upon by army personnel, following his movement in a restricted area.

Official sources identified the injured as Yasir Hussain, son of Nazir Hussain, resident of Karmara in Poonch.

As per sources, army troops noticed a suspicious movement in a forward-restricted area on LoC. “Noticing suspicious movement, the army troops challenged but as they received no response, they opened fire,” sources said.

In the incident that took place during the intervening night of September 23 and 24, a young man was injured. Later, the army personnel conducted searches in the area and the man was rescued in injured condition and shifted to the civil hospital in Poonch.