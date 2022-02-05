Man shot dead in Rajouri village

The police officials said neighbours of the deceased youth had a narrow escape after the attacker opened fire on their house as well.

" Later the accused also fired on the house of Nabi Shah son of Yaseen Shah which is located at a distance of a few meters from the house where the victim was shot to death," said police officials.

They said that in this second firing incident, the main door of the house got partially damaged and “the ammunition which is either a bullet or pellet hit the walls of the room but four members of the family which includes three women and an elderly man escaped unhurt.”