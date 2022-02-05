Man shot dead in Rajouri village

Rajouri: A person was shot dead inside his house by an unidentified gunman in Kotranka tehsil of Rajouri district on Saturday. As per officials, in the wee hours of Saturday at around 4 am, an unidentified person shot Karamat Shah (26) son of Ali Akbar Shah, resident of Targain village, during his sleep.
"The accused fired from across a windowpane. The deceased suffered a bullet injury in his head and died on spot." said officials, adding that prima facie the incident occurred at around 4 am. The deceased was a casual labourer working at the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi.
The police officials said neighbours of the deceased youth had a narrow escape after the attacker opened fire on their house as well.
" Later the accused also fired on the house of Nabi Shah son of Yaseen Shah which is located at a distance of a few meters from the house where the victim was shot to death," said police officials.
They said that in this second firing incident, the main door of the house got partially damaged and “the ammunition which is either a bullet or pellet hit the walls of the room but four members of the family which includes three women and an elderly man escaped unhurt.”
Meanwhile, panic gripped the entire area soon after the shooting incident.
"Soon after fire shots were heard, I came out of my room and went into my son's room to look after him but he was lying dead there with a gunshot injury, " said the victim's mother.
" I started raising hue and cry following which people from the locality came here and informed the police and later teams of police reached here," she added.
People of the area on the other hand said that the sound of firing was heard by them in parts of the village. "We demand a speedy probe in the matter as this incident has left everyone devastated and panicky," said a local resident.
Senior officials of both police and civil administration reached the incident site in the morning hours and the last rites were performed soon after medico-legal formalities.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Muhammad Aslam said that a case under relevant sections of the law that include a section of the murder and arms act has been registered in Budhal police station while an investigation is going on.
"Our special investigation team is on job and investigation is being done in a speedy manner to identify and arrest the accused as soon as possible," said SSP Rajouri. He further informed that two suspected persons from the area have been detained while their questioning was going on.