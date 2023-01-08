MAN VERSUS WILD | Understaffed Wildlife Deptt struggles to mitigate conflict in Kashmir

Baramulla: North Kashmir witnessed the highest number of deaths in man-animal conflict in 2022 as the wildlife department, facing staff crunch, found it difficult to combat this 'interface'.

However, with the increase in such incidents, the efforts to combat such occurrences by adopting fresh strategies have also gained momentum.

As per official figures, seven persons lost their lives in different incidents of man-animal conflict across north Kashmir during 2022. Out of seven deaths, six deaths alone were reported from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.