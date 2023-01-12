MAN VS WILD | With just 6 permanent employees, Wildlife Deptt in Kupwara ill-equipped to tackle crisis

Kupwara: The Wildlife Department in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district is ill-equipped to handle the growing instances of human-animal conflict.

To tackle the conflict, Kupwara district not only lacks rescue vans but the strength of employees too has been a challenge for the department.

Only six permanent employees of the Wildlife Department are posted in Kupwara while for over a decade, 25 casual labourers have been offering their services to the department on meager wages.