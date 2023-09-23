Mandatory to issue ‘charge sheet’ to a Police official for imposing major penalty: CAT

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has held that it was mandatory to issue a charge sheet to a Police official for imposing any major penalty.

A division bench of Justice K Haripal, Member (J), and Chhabilendra Roul, Member (A), recorded this while quashing an order dated March 31, 2011, passed by the District Superintendent of Police, Baramulla.

The order had imposed a major penalty on a constable Davinder Singh based on the recommendations of Additional SP Baramulla as Investigating Officer (IO).

As per Constable Singh’s application, in August 1999, he was deputed for 24-hour guard duty at the Police bunker of Hanjiwera Bridge on the Baramulla-Srinagar National Highway, for protection of the bridge.

On August 11, 1999, an IED exploded in the Police bunker, as a result of which eight Army personnel travelling in a protection vehicle sustained injuries and the vehicle got damaged.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and Section 3/5 of the Explosive Substance Act was registered at Police Station Pattan.

Singh was suspended in terms of an order dated August 12, 1999, and a departmental inquiry was conducted by Additional S P Sopore as IO which indicated that the guard was not present at his place of duty and had left without any permission and without handing over arms and ammunition to any other guard.