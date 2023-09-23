Mandatory to issue ‘charge sheet’ to a Police official for imposing major penalty: CAT

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has held that it was mandatory to issue a charge sheet to a Police official for imposing any major penalty.
A division bench of Justice K Haripal, Member (J), and Chhabilendra Roul, Member (A), recorded this while quashing an order dated March 31, 2011, passed by the District Superintendent of Police, Baramulla.
The order had imposed a major penalty on a constable Davinder Singh based on the recommendations of Additional SP Baramulla as Investigating Officer (IO).
As per Constable Singh’s application, in August 1999, he was deputed for 24-hour guard duty at the Police bunker of Hanjiwera Bridge on the Baramulla-Srinagar National Highway, for protection of the bridge.
On August 11, 1999, an IED exploded in the Police bunker, as a result of which eight Army personnel travelling in a protection vehicle sustained injuries and the vehicle got damaged.
An FIR under relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and Section 3/5 of the Explosive Substance Act was registered at Police Station Pattan.
Singh was suspended in terms of an order dated August 12, 1999, and a departmental inquiry was conducted by Additional S P Sopore as IO which indicated that the guard was not present at his place of duty and had left without any permission and without handing over arms and ammunition to any other guard.
In his report, the IO recommended that “the constable may be reinstated into service with immediate effect, his annual increment may be stopped for 3 years, his period of absence may be treated as on leave without pay, and period of suspension may be treated as on duty subject to production of attendance certificate.
The S P Baramulla did not agree with the recommendations of the IO and vide his order dated September 30, 1999, terminated Singh from service.
Singh challenged the termination before the High Court and the court vide judgment dated September 8, 2005, held that “under the J&K Police Manual a Superintendent of Police has got no powers to impose such a penalty on a constable”.
It set aside the termination order against Singh.
In an appeal, the government challenged the judgment before the Division Bench of the High Court which in terms of its judgment dated September 25, 2007, besides making certain observations, gave liberty to the government to proceed in the matter from the stage of the second show cause notice and an opportunity of hearing to the delinquent (official).
The authorities reinstated the applicant (Singh) in service vide order dated December 19, 2007.
As the authorities were granted liberty to proceed further afresh from the stage of issuance of second show cause notice, they again appointed Additional S P Baramulla as IO vide order dated December 19, 2007.
The IO issued notice to the applicant as to why departmental proceedings would not be initiated against him for imposition of major punishment.
In his report, the IO stated that the in-charge guard was not performing his duties with dedication, and the constable used to go home without proper permission from the concerned authority, as a result of which only one sanitary post was occupied during duties leaving the other one unattended.
The IO recommended that the “period of absence with effect from August 11, 1999, to September 29, 1999, be treated as on dies non, the period of discharge with effect from September 30, 1999, to December 19, 2007, be treated as on dies non on the principles of no work no pay.”
Based on the recommendations of the IO, the disciplinary authority, District Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, vide order of March 31, 2011, confirmed the penalty.
The constable, aggrieved by the penalty challenged the order before the High Court in SWP No 1357/2011.
After re-organisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory, the SWP was transferred to the Srinagar Bench of this tribunal and registered as T A No 1999/2021.
After hearing the parties, the bench disposed of the transfer application.
“The SCN dated December 24, 2009, says that it is issued to call upon the applicant to explain as to why the major punishment should not be recommended,” the bench said. “It does not show that any charge sheet is attached with the SCN and the memorandum of charges has not been mentioned.”
The bench underscored that the inquiry conducted by the Additional S P Baramulla was not an appropriate inquiry for imposing any penalty under the rules.
“As per clause (2) of Rule 359 of the J&K Police Manual, 1960, the officer conducting the inquiry shall summon the accused Police officer before him and shall record and read out to him a statement summarising the alleged misconduct in such a way as to give notice of the circumstances regarding which evidence is to be recorded,” the bench said.
As the bench noted that there was no record to show as to what evidence oral or documentary had been produced by the applicant and what evidence was produced by the presenting officer, it said: “Given this, it is our considered opinion that the principles of natural justice have been violated.”
The tribunal pointed out that the punishment had been imposed as a consequence of the departmental inquiry conducted by the IO.
“However, the perusal of Rule 334 of J&K Police Manual, 1960 shows that there is no such punishment called ‘dies non’ mentioned either minor or major,” it said.
“Given the twin irregularity of violation of principles of natural justice as well as the imposition of penalty, which is non-existent as per the J&K Police Manual, 1960, the order dated March 31, 2011, needs to be squarely quashed,” the bench said and quashed the order passed by the District Superintendent of Police, Baramulla.