Mann Ki Baat | India’s disaster management has become an example: PM

New Delhi: Lauding the efforts of people and disaster management personnel, who combated cyclone Biparjoy, which made a landfall in the coastal regions of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that India’s disaster management had become an example.

“The strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years is becoming an example today,” he said on his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“Cyclone Biparjoy wreaked so much havoc in Kutch, but the people of Kutch faced it with full courage and preparedness,” the PM said.

“Be it the biggest goal, be it the toughest challenge, the collective force of the people of India, the collective power, solves every challenge,” he said.