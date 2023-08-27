Mann Ki Baat | Kashmir witnessing huge increase in tourist arrivals post-G20 Srinagar meet: PM

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday stated that after the G20 meeting in Srinagar, a huge increase in the number of tourists in Kashmir was being witnessed.

He made this observation while addressing his 104th episode of the monthly broadcast of ‘Mann Ki Baat.’

In fact, the words of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha found an echo in the Prime Minister’s observation.

On August 23, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj had said that J&K registered a growth of 59 percent in the influx of foreign tourists since the successful conduct of G20 meeting (in Srinagar).

Third G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting was held in Srinagar from May 22 to 24 this year.

“Successful conduct of the G20 Summit has spread a positive message not just across India but the whole world as well. After the successful culmination of G20 (meeting), till date while we were analysing the statistics, we noticed that the influx of foreign tourists registered a growth of 59 percent,” LG Sinha had said.

While highlighting the significance of upcoming G20 Summit and achievements made through its different events organised across the country, PM Modi said, “Among the 11 engagement groups of G20, academia, civil society, youth, women, our parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and people associated with urban administration played an important role in one way or the other, more than 1.5 Cr people are associated with the events being organised across the country regarding this in this effort of ours for public participation, not one but two world records have also been created.”

“The participation of 1.25 lakh students from 800 schools in the G20 quiz held in Varanasi set a new world record. At the same time, the Lambani artists have also done wonders. 450 artists have showcased their skill and craftsmanship by creating an amazing collection of around 1800 unique patches. Every representative who came to the G20 was surprised to see the artistic diversity of our country. One such wonderful programme was organised in Surat. 15000 women from 15 states participated in the ‘Saree walkathon’ held there. This programme not only gave a boost to Surat’s textile industry, ‘Vocal for local’ also got a boost and paved the way for local to become global,” he said.

In the same context, the Prime Minister mentioned, “After the G20 meeting in Srinagar, a huge increase in the number of tourists in Kashmir is being witnessed. I would urge all countrymen to come together to make the G20 summit a success and enhance the pride of the country.”