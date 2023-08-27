Mann Ki Baat | Kashmir witnessing huge increase in tourist arrivals post-G20 Srinagar meet: PM

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday stated that after the G20 meeting in Srinagar, a huge increase in the number of tourists in Kashmir was being witnessed.
He made this observation while addressing his 104th episode of the monthly broadcast of ‘Mann Ki Baat.’
In fact, the words of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha found an echo in the Prime Minister’s observation.
On August 23, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj had said that J&K registered a growth of 59 percent in the influx of foreign tourists since the successful conduct of G20 meeting (in Srinagar).
Third G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting was held in Srinagar from May 22 to 24 this year.
“Successful conduct of the G20 Summit has spread a positive message not just across India but the whole world as well. After the successful culmination of G20 (meeting), till date while we were analysing the statistics, we noticed that the influx of foreign tourists registered a growth of 59 percent,” LG Sinha had said.
While highlighting the significance of upcoming G20 Summit and achievements made through its different events organised across the country, PM Modi said, “Among the 11 engagement groups of G20, academia, civil society, youth, women, our parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and people associated with urban administration played an important role in one way or the other, more than 1.5 Cr people are associated with the events being organised across the country regarding this in this effort of ours for public participation, not one but two world records have also been created.”
“The participation of 1.25 lakh students from 800 schools in the G20 quiz held in Varanasi set a new world record. At the same time, the Lambani artists have also done wonders. 450 artists have showcased their skill and craftsmanship by creating an amazing collection of around 1800 unique patches. Every representative who came to the G20 was surprised to see the artistic diversity of our country. One such wonderful programme was organised in Surat. 15000 women from 15 states participated in the ‘Saree walkathon’ held there. This programme not only gave a boost to Surat’s textile industry, ‘Vocal for local’ also got a boost and paved the way for local to become global,” he said.
In the same context, the Prime Minister mentioned, “After the G20 meeting in Srinagar, a huge increase in the number of tourists in Kashmir is being witnessed. I would urge all countrymen to come together to make the G20 summit a success and enhance the pride of the country.”
Both our dreams and efforts are big
PM Modi said India had flown so high because today both its dreams and efforts were big.
“We have flown so high because today, our dreams and our efforts, both are big,” he said.
The PM said that along with scientists, other sectors had also played an important role in the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission.
“Many countrymen have contributed to meet the technical requirements. When combined efforts were made, success was achieved. This is the biggest success of Chandrayaan-3,” he said.
Modi said that India was fully prepared for the G-20 presidency and “our presidency of the G20 is the people’s presidency”.
He said that India was fully prepared for the G-20 Leaders’ Summit next month.
The PM said that heads of 40 countries and many global organisations were coming to the national capital to participate in the event.
“This will be the biggest participation ever in the history of the G-20 Summit. During its presidency, India has made G-20 a more Inclusive Forum. The African Union also joined the G-20 on the invitation of India and the voice of the people of Africa reached this important platform of the World,” he said.
Modi said that since India took over the Presidency of the G-20 in Bali last year, so much has happened that fills India with pride.
“Moving away from the tradition of big events in Delhi. We took it to different cities in the country. About 200 meetings related to this were organised in 60 cities of the country,” he said.
The PM said, “Wherever the G-20 delegates went, people warmly welcomed them. The delegates were very impressed by seeing the diversity of our country and our vibrant democracy. They also realised that there are so many possibilities in India.”
He said, “Our Presidency of the G-20 is a People’s Presidency. The spirit of public participation is at the forefront.”
Modi announced that August 29 would be celebrated as Telugu Language Day.
“Our mother tongue is a very powerful medium to connect with our culture, our tradition. Similarly, India has another mother tongue, the glorious Telugu language. 29 August will be celebrated as Telugu Day. Wish you all a very Happy Telugu Day,” he said.
The PM also congratulated Indian players for winning 26 medals in World University Games.
He said, “Today I want to talk about a tournament where our players have made the country proud. In China we had World University Games where Indian players have won a total of 26 medals.
Modi also spoke to players, who participated in the games.
He also extended his greetings on the upcoming occasion of Raksha Bandhan to the nation.
Asserting that Sanskrit is one of the oldest languages of the world, the PM said that it was also called the mother of many modern languages.
“Today, the awareness and sense of pride in Sanskrit has increased among the people. There is also a special contribution of the country in the past years behind this,” he said.
Emphasising on dairy, Modi said, “Today there are many people who are diversifying by adopting dairy. You must also know about Amanpreet Singh, who is running a dairy farm in Kota, Rajasthan. Along with dairy, he also focused on Biogas and set up two biogas plants.”
The PM hailed the people for participating in the government’s initiative of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga abhiyaan’ and said that due to the efforts of people it became ‘Har Mann Tiranga abhiyaan’.
He said that on August 15, the country saw the power of ‘Sabka Prayas’ (everyone’s effort).
“The efforts of all the countrymen turned the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ into a ‘Har Mann Tiranga Abhiyan’. Many records were also made during this campaign. The countrymen purchased Tricolours in crores,” Modi said.
He said that around 1.5 crore tricolours were sold through 1.5 lakh post offices.
“Through that, our workers, weavers, and especially women have also earned crores of rupees. This time the countrymen have created a new record in posting selfies with the tricolour. Last year till August 15, about five crore countrymen had posted selfies with the tricolour. This year this number has also crossed 10 crore,” Modi said.
He said that to evoke the spirit of patriotism ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ was in full swing in the country.
“In the month of September, there will be a campaign to collect soil from every house in every village of the country. The holy soil of the country will be deposited in thousands of Amrit Kalash,” the PM said.
“At the end of October, thousands will reach the country’s capital Delhi with the Amrit Kalash Yatra. Amrit Vatika will be built in Delhi from this soil only. I am sure, the efforts of every countryman will make this campaign successful,” he said.